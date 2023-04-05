The watchdog has gathered data from the UK's major supermarkets including Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Sainsbury's and more to reveal which retailer was the cheapest for shoppers in March.

Following the research, Which? has said that the findings demonstrated that shoppers can make considerable savings on their groceries depending on where they buy their food.

That being said, many of the major retailers have not done enough to support their customers during the cost of living crisis, Which? added.

Which? Retail editor Ele Clark said: “We know people are suffering through the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades and the price of food and drink has skyrocketed no matter where you shop.

“However, our monthly supermarket analysis shows you could save £20 on a basket of everyday groceries at the cheapest supermarket compared to the priciest one.

“Supermarkets aren’t currently doing enough to help customers. Which? believes the big retailers have a responsibility to ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them, and to provide transparent pricing so people can easily work out which products offer the best value.”

Aldi named cheapest supermarket by Which? for 10th month in a row

Aldi was named the UK's cheapest supermarket for the tenth consecutive month.

The consumer group has named Aldi as the UK's cheapest supermarket for the 10th consecutive month.

Aldi was a huge £20.01 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose, for an equivalent basket of items, according to Which?'s analysis.

The retail experts also revealed that Aldi is on average £9.04 cheaper than Tesco and £11.09 cheaper than Morrisons per basket.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “Now, more than ever, our focus remains on keeping prices low and quality high.

"This is the tenth month in a row we have been named as the UK’s cheapest supermarket, and we couldn’t be more delighted.

"In the face of an ongoing cost-of-living crisis, we’re proud that our customers can save over £20 on basket spend by shopping with Aldi.”

What does your average shopping basket cost at these UK supermarkets?

Aldi - £72.54

Lidl - £72.79

Sainsbury's - £80.27

Tesco - £81.58

Asda - £81.88

Morrisons - £83.63

Ocado - £88.03

Waitrose - £92.55

Which?'s research was pulled together by analysing the average price of a basket of 41 grocery items across the month at the eight grocers.

A comparison of 137 items – the original 41 as well as another 96 - was also carried out.

The analysis included popular branded products such as Andrex toilet paper and Cathedral City cheese.

The new study comes after last month's report from the Office for National Statistics which said that UK inflation shot up unexpectedly to 10.4% in February with vegetable shortages pushing up food prices to their highest rate in more than 45 years.