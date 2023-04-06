Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, April 6.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including bits for the garden, children’s toys and more.

You can see all Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

40V Cordless Lawn Mower

If you’re looking to tidy up the garden before the warmer weather arrives, this lawnmower could be just what you need.

This lawnmower has a folding handle, a brushless motor and it comes with a mulching kit.

Make it yours for £99.99 via the Aldi website.

Little Town Wooden Playhouse

Keep the little ones entertained with this Little Town Wooden Playhouse.

The playhouse has a serving window and an opening gate.

It comes unpainted and could be yours for £139.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, Lidl’s garden event will continue with a variety of tools, equipment and furniture coming into stores.

You can see all of the items coming to Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.

Livarno Home Aluminium Recliner

Add some comfort to your outdoor space with this reclining chair.

It has seven adjustable sitting and lying positions and can be folded away easily to save space when in storage.

It’s ideal for sitting in to enjoy the warmer days and you can make it yours for £59.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Livarno Home Parasol

While the sun can be nice, it’s good to get some shade too and you can do just that with this Livarno Home Parasol.

It can be moved into three different positions for optimal shade and it has a removable cover.

It could be yours for £39.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.