The supermarket chain has recalled its Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg as it may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

As a result, the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Those with an allergy who have not yet eaten the easter egg are being warned not to.

The recall affects all batch codes of the egg, with a pack size of 180g.

Monday 17 April - @LidlGB recalls Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/CvPMvyFCRS pic.twitter.com/5nrczzkU7P — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) April 17, 2023

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund. For more information, please contact customer.services@lidl.co.uk.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.