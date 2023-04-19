The ultimate guide was created by co-founder of the shopping community website LatestDeals.co.uk, Tom Church.

The advice comes as Aldi was named the UK's cheapest supermarket for the 10th consecutive month by consumer group Which?.

Amid the rising cost of living and food prices, many shoppers will be looking for creative ways to curb their supermarket spend.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Sharing the tips, the LatestDeals.co.uk co-founder said: "By using these tips I save up to £200 on my grocery shopping.

"If you follow the tips and compare prices, learn what Aldi's cheapest for and what it's not, you can stick to your budget and reduce your supermarket spend".

How to save £200 during your Aldi shop

Get to know Aldi’s unique pricing strategy

Tom recommends that shoppers try to learn what products Aldi is cheapest for so they’re constantly saving.

The supermarket changed its everyday low prices (EDLP) to a hybrid of high-low pricing a few years ago, he explained.

"So you can no longer assume everything is the cheapest just because it’s in Aldi," Tom added.

"Recently I found 6 eggs were £1.29 at Aldi but just £1 in M&S and chicken wings were £1.99 but £1.45 at M&S".

Buy Aldi Specialbuys Online Days Before

The LatestDeals co-founder also suggests that customers read the Specialbuys leaflet online, ordering from the website a few days before they're available in store.

Tom commented: "If something is super popular, it sells out fast online and there's less stock delivered to the shops.

"So it's always better to look online for them. This is when many of those high-priced items get discounted, and there are weekly deals on homeware, gardening, toys and more".

Stick to Aldi’s private-label brands

Limiting the bulk of its merchandise to its private-label brands is how Aldi keeps its costs low according to Tom Church.

He went on to say: "These products offer great quality at a lower price than competitors. While there are some branded products on sale, such as Coca-Cola, I find Aldi’s own versions nearly always just as good and cheaper.

"One of my favourites is Aldi cheese puffs rather than Wotsits".

Shop when new stock arrives

Tom recommends that customers plan their trips around the dates that Aldi restocks its shelves.

The supermarket tends to restock regular items on Wednesdays and speciality products on Sundays, according to the LatestDeals co-creator.

The co-founder also suggested that the evenings before when unsold previous stock may be reduced to clear is also a good time for customers to tick off their shopping list.

Try out Aldi’s dupes

Another tip to cut down that supermarket spending is to shop Aldi's cheeky but popular dupes of branded goods, Tom said.

Some of these dupes include Aldi's version of Jaffa Cakes and its take on Gordon’s Gin to its own Mini Cheddars.

You can also find dupes for designer perfumes such as Jo Malone and beauty products such as Clinique.

Look for red stickers

Tom also urges customers to keep an eye out for red stickers that indicate extra savings on products.

He explained: "Unlike Tesco and Sainsbury’s that use yellow stickers for reduced-to-clear items, Aldi’s are red.

"And they’re generally applied in the mornings rather than the evenings (more similar to M&S)."

Get the Super 6

Every two weeks Aldi picks six fruits and vegetables and reduces them to a silly low price, Tom shares with shoppers.

At the time of writing, Tom shared that the supermarket has aubergine at 59p each, 6 apples for 69p, a bag of pears for 79p, 1kg potatoes for 89p, 100g of babycorn for 89p, and 5 oranges for 99p.

Check out the Special Buys section

The Specialbuys section has new deals every week on a variety of products for customers to take advantage of.

Tom commented: "Keep an eye out for new arrivals and grab a bargain. I particularly enjoy toys for my son (they had Bluey last week), DIY tools, and picking up weird and wonderful condiments for some dodgy cooking experiments".

Buy particular products

Some products, like tinned fish, nappies and batteries, are cheaper at Aldi than other supermarkets, Tom continued.

Sign up for the Aldi newsletter

"Be the first to know about deals by signing up for the Aldi newsletter and following them on social media," The Latest Deals co-founder said.

Tom added: "They often announce upcoming deals on their Instagram stories, so you can nab them before anyone else. Hot topics are the back to school deals and new beauty dupes".

Shop early in the morning or during quiet times

The money-savvy expert recommends shopping early in the morning or during quiet times in order to give you the best chance of landing reductions on products.

Tom added: "I try to go early morning when everyone else is on the school run".

Use a Supermarket Comparison Tool

Shoppers can also compare prices at different supermarkets to make sure they’re getting the best deal.

Latest Deals has a free supermarket price comparison tool that they can access via its website.

Dig through baskets in the store

Tom also suggests looking for extra bargains in the supermarket that have been reduced in price to errors like being in the wrong sizes.

Take advantage of Aldi’s bargain booze

Aldi’s Haysmith’s Rhubarb & Ginger Gin, which costs £14.99 and has just been named one of the best gins in the world, Tom recommended.

It reportedly beat out competition from premium brands, including Edinburgh Gin’s Rhubarb & Ginger flavour, which costs around double the price of Aldi’s version.

