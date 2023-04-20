Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, April 20.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including cycling equipment, bits for the kitchen and more.

Black Matte Indicator Helmet L/XL

Protect yourself while out and about cycling with this Black Matte Indicator Helmet, also available in grey.

This helmet allows other people to know your intentions with indicators on the back, operated via a remote control attached to the handlebar.

The lining can be removed and washed and has 15 vents to help with air circulation.

Add it to your basket for £39.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, Lidl’s garden event will continue with outdoor cooking equipment coming into stores.

There will also be kitchen gadgets, Coronation accessories and more available.

MaxxMee 12L Digital Air Fryer Oven & Grill

This kitchen gadget has 12 preset programmes, allowing you to cook, bake, dehydrate, reheat, preheat, thaw and grill foods.

It comes with a rotisserie spit, rotisserie basket and three oven trays.

It’s available for £119.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Grillmeister 6 Burner Gas Barbecue

Get summer ready with this Grillmeister 6 Burner Gas Barbecue.

It comes with a warming rack, side shelves and a removable drip tray.

For £199.99, you can host friends and family on a summer’s day.

