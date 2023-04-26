20 lucky customers will get the opportunity to become product testers as they get to exclusively trial and review a range of its upcoming summer products.

The make up enthusiasts will make up Aldi's beauty panel where they will lend their insight and help guide and inform the supermarket's decision making for the next year.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Aldi UK, said: “We’re excited to be launching the UK’s first supermarket Beauty Club for our cult Lacura brand.

20 lucky Aldi shoppers will win the chance to review and trial Lacura products before they hit shelves. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

"We’re looking for a panel of enthusiasts that are both passionate and excited about all things beauty.

“This also provides us with a fantastic opportunity to engage and hear the voice of Aldi shoppers, helping to improve and develop our ranges for next year. Best of luck to all applicants.”

Here's everything you need to know about the supermarket beauty club and how you can top up your make up bag with free goodies.

How to get free make up from Aldi's beauty club competition

The winners of Aldi's contest will receive eleven products from Lacura's new on-trend summer line which is set to hit stores on Thursday, June 22.

The panellists will need to review the colour, look, smell and feel of the products across a five-week period.

Additionally, they'll be asked to share a minimum of two static posts or videos through TikTok and Instagram using the #AldiBeautyClub hashtag.

All of the reviews will guide and inform Aldi beauty bosses ahead of key decision-making for 2024.

For more information and to look at the full terms and conditions, visit the Aldi Beauty Club page.

All of the reviews from the Aldi beauty club will inform the supermarket's decision making for 2024. ( Canva) (Image: Getty Images)

Beauty fanatics will need to send an email explaining why they should be chosen for the role and what their favourite Lacura product is and why.

To apply for the UK's first-ever supermarket Beauty Club, shoppers need to send an email to the following address: Aldibeautyclub@clarioncomms.co.uk

Full name

Proof of age (copy of passport or driving license)

TikTok and Instagram handles

150-word explanation as to why they should be chosen for the position

Favourite Lacura product and why

Entries are now open until Friday, May 19 so apply now if you want to be in with the chance of exclusively reviewing the Lacura products.