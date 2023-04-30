From hot tubs, bedding and power tools, the supermarkets have got all your home, DIY and garden needs covered.

Have a browse at just some of the items that you can expect in Aldi’s Specialbuys or the Middle of Lidl this weekend.

Aldi Specialbuys

If you’re looking for something add to your garden for a little spruce up, or DIY tools to finish off jobs around the house, Aldi’s Specialbuys could have something for you from Sunday.

Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub

The hot tub has returned to Aldi if you didn't manage to purchase it last time (Image: Aldi)

Aldi says their best-selling four-person Intex Inflatable Hot Tub has returned.

This four-person hot tub could help you relax and unwind in the comfort of your own garden.

It’s equipped with 135 air jets to soothe and relax, heated bubbles and a capacity of 795L.

The hot tub also comes with two headrests, a thermal ground cloth, a user-friendly control panel, carry bag and an insulated and lockable cover.

Hot tub accessories such as cleaning kits and lighting are also part of Aldi’s Specialbuys this weekend.

This an online exclusive and you can get yours for £199.99 on the Aldi website.

20V Cordless Multifunctional Tool

This tool could be handy to use on a variety of surfaces (Image: Aldi)

The Ferrex 20V Cordless Multifunctional Tool is ideal for cutting wood, soft metal, plastic and brick.

Aldi says the high-efficiency power tool features an anti-vibration function to help improve handling and reduce fatigue.

It comes with a dust extractor, a variety of saw blades, scraper, a sanding plate and 20 sheets of sanding paper.

This online exclusive is available for £19.99 on the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

The middle aisle in Lidl from Sunday has a variety of power tools and plush bedding to choose from.

Parkside SDS-Plus Hammer Drill

The powerful tool can drill into concrete, stone, metal and wood (Image: Lidl)

This tool is for powerful drilling and chiselling in concrete, stone, metal or wood.

Lidl says the product has a pneumatic hammer mechanism with high impact strength and a central switch for all functions.

It comes with accessories including one pointed chisel (250mm), one flat chisel (250mm), three SDS drill bits (Ø 6/8/10 x 150mm), one depth stop, one quick release chuck for shank drills with SDS adaptor, 50g special grease and one additional handle.

Priced at £49.99, it also has a three-year warranty and more information can be found the Lidl website.

Livarno Home Picnic Blanket

Do you have a picnic planned with friends or family anytime soon? (Image: Lidl)

This brightly patterned picnic blanket is ideal if you’re heading out for a picnic anytime soon and would also be useful for camping and other holidays.

It has stain-repellent backing and is easy to fold, with a hook and loop fastener, carry handle and a practical shoulder strap.

Its sizing measurements are 200 x 200cm, with four different designs to choose from.

It’s priced at £12.99 and more information about this travelling essential can be found online.

