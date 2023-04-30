The cryptic trailer featured a sneak peek at David Tenant's 14th Doctor and Cathrine Tate as Donna Noble.

The clip, which only lasted 10 seconds, aired on Saturday night (April 29) and had an unusual message flashing on the screen which read: "Network Error".

The message was soon replaced by a number of distorted images and indecipherable sounds.

A number of Doctor Who fans were quick to work out some of the meaning behind the trailer with some noting that when Donna's audio is reversed, she can be heard saying: "Why did this face come back?"

Other fans noted that a sequence of code reading "EV1305" could be a hint at when fans will be getting a look at the next trailer with some saying it may be during Eurovision on May 13 (13/05).

This comes after Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa and Coronation Street actor Millie Gibson were confirmed as the new Doctor and companion Ruby Sands.

(BBC/PA) Sex Education and Coronation Street stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson will be taking on the roles of the Doctor and his companion (Image: BBC/PA)

The official Doctor Who Twitter account also posted a message entirely comprised of binary number sequences, though this was deleted swiftly.

One fan found that the code translated into The Star Beast, a reference to a villain from a 1980 Doctor Who comic book going by the same name.

The book also featured two monsters already confirmed to be making an appearance in the 60th anniversary: The Meeps and the Wrath Warriors.

With months to go until the anniversary specials, Whovians may be in for more clues and cryptic messages as showrunners tease viewers.