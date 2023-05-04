From watersport equipment to King's Coronation flowers, there are plenty of fantastic buys on Thursday, May 4.

Have a browse at just some of the items that you can expect in Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

In Thursday's Specialbuys, shoppers will find a range of goods including plants and flowers and bargain clothing too.

King's Coronation Bouquet

This King's Coronation Bouquet is available at Aldi ahead of the ceremony this weekend. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

The King's Coronation bouquet is sure to make that special someone feel like royalty.

With the momentous occasion taking place on Saturday, this patriotic arrangement could be the ideal gift for the Royalist in your life.

The Coronation bloom which is rightfully red, white and blue features Chrysanthemums, Germinis and a bespoke pick.

The bouquets are available for £4.99 in one of Aldi's stores.

Roots & Bloom Japanese Acer

This Roots & Bloom Japanese Acer is among the products in Aldi's Specialbuys on Thursday. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Spring feels truly in bloom with this Japanese Acer in Aldi's Specialbuys this week.

The colourful tree is ready to plant in either bed or patio planters.

Customers have the choice of Palmatum Altropurpureum, Bloodgood, Katsura, Seiryu, Palmatum or Garnet plants.

The Japanese Acer can be purchased for £12.99 from an Aldi store near you.

Lidl’s middle aisle

Lidl shoppers will find all things Water Sports in Lidl's middle aisle this Thursday with a range of equipment and clothes available.

Mistral Inflatable All-Round Stand Up Paddle Board

Mistral Inflatable All-Round Stand Up Paddle Board is among the products in Lidl's Middle Aisle this Thursday. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Customers can get out on the water over the Bank Holiday and into the summer with the Mistral Inflatable All-Round Stand Up Paddle Board.

The 2-in-1 board also doubles as a kayak for even more plenty more splashing fun.

The paddle board also comes with an extendable universal paddle which can be converted into a double paddle for kayaking.

Lidl's top pick this Thursday can be bought for £199.99 each.

Mistral Neoprene Vest Buoyancy Aid

Lidl's Middle Aisle is focusing on Water Sports this Thursday. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Lidl is selling a Mistral Neoprene Vest Buoyancy Aid which it says it is made of "durable and comfortable material".

The aid features segmented foam with the aim of giving it better mobility.

Available in sizes medium and large, the buoyancy aid comes with a heavy-duty YKK front zip.

Purchase the Mistral Neoprene Vest Buoyancy Aid for £29.99 from the Middle of Lidl.

Shop the rest of Aldi and Lidl's middle aisles via their websites.