The show was created by Steve Speirs who previously starred in Stella and Big School and also featured Fresh Meat's Kimberley Nixon.

It said that The Tuckers has been cancelled to make way for a 'brand new comedy series', according to The Mirror.

The comedy show followed the Tuckers family set in the Welsh valleys as the close-knit family found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Back in 2020, the show made its premiere however now, the BBC has confirmed that it will not be returning to another series.

BBC The Tuckers cancelled after 3 series

Sharing the sad news on Twitter, Speirs wrote: "For all those asking about the next series of TUCKERS…Sadly, It's not been recommissioned.

"To everyone who followed the lives of Peggy, Billy, Bobby, Nats, Shaks, Lush, Clock, Dawn and Melvyn… THANK YOU ( I’m sure Glyn and Murphy are still arguing down that bog as I type)xx"

Whilst Nixon took to Instagram to confirm the news: "With a heavy heart, I can confirm The Tuckers are no more.

"We won’t be coming back for a series 4 but I have the most incredible memories of working with the most incredible people. We laughed so much. We got to make something at home 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

"And the biggest thank you to #stevespeirs for putting together such a motley crew.

"Bye, Lush. You were bonkers."