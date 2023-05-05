The Office for National Statistics (ONS) new shopping price comparison tool has revealed that shoppers will now be paying almost 20% for a meal.

The price increase has been pushed by rising costs of energy bills and tariffs on fish sourced from Russia.

Andrew Cook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, told The Sun, that poor potato harvests had also seen the cost of a sack double from £8 to £16.

The average price of fish and chips has risen to £9 in the UK (Image: Getty)

While low supplies of sunflower oil also saw that cost double, pushing a 19% increase on fish and chips and meaning the average shopper will now fork out £9 for a meal.

Brits were warned of a price increase last year, when it became apparent numerous summer heatwaves had hit UK potato crops.

In September, Andrew warned that prices could hit £10 in the near future.

He said: "We have always worked on very narrow margins but now the increases are so severe it is going to be impossible for businesses to absorb."

He added: “We are in unprecedented times where we are seeing high levels of inflation and food inflation is even higher.

“Most of the supplies we use in the fish and chip industry have increased drastically in price and we are expecting this to continue for some considerable time.

“Other products are simply not available, and we have seen suppliers move away from the sector.”