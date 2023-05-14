The four-part series will be set across two timelines, with one being in the 1970s when the crimes were committed, and one in the early 2000s when the case was finally solved.

Written by Ed Whitmore, the series was filmed across several locations in South Wales during 2022.

A synopsis on the Radio Times reads: "As the CID reopen an investigation into three murders from 1973, DCI Paul Bethell tries to piece together a past that has haunted both him and a community for almost 30 years.

"As new advances in DNA technology provide the possibility of answers, Paul reflects on his time as a junior officer, when he became convinced that the murderer of a teenager would soon strike again."

Steeltown Murders full cast

Philip Glenister as DCI Paul Bethell

Steffan Rhodri as DC Phil Bach

Scott Arthur as Young DCI Paul Bethell

Sion Alun Davies as Young DC Phil Bach

Elinor Crawley as Karina Bethell

Karen Paullada as Jackie Roberts

Oliver Ryan as DCS Ray Allen

Calista Davies as Geraldine Hughes

Richard Corgan as DS Chris Wynne

Natasha Vasandani as Sita Anwar

Ben McGregor as John Dilwyn Morgan

When will Steeltown Murders be on TV?





The first episode will air at 9 pm on BBC One on Monday, May 15 with all episodes being available on BBC iPlayer after that.

Alternatively, the remaining three episodes will air at the same time for the next three weeks.