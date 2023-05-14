Philip Glenister stars in the latest BBC crime-drama to air on the broadcaster, which will delve into the hunt for a serial killer who murdered three women in Port Talbot in 1973.
The four-part series will be set across two timelines, with one being in the 1970s when the crimes were committed, and one in the early 2000s when the case was finally solved.
Written by Ed Whitmore, the series was filmed across several locations in South Wales during 2022.
A synopsis on the Radio Times reads: "As the CID reopen an investigation into three murders from 1973, DCI Paul Bethell tries to piece together a past that has haunted both him and a community for almost 30 years.
"As new advances in DNA technology provide the possibility of answers, Paul reflects on his time as a junior officer, when he became convinced that the murderer of a teenager would soon strike again."
Steeltown Murders full cast
Philip Glenister as DCI Paul Bethell
Steffan Rhodri as DC Phil Bach
Scott Arthur as Young DCI Paul Bethell
Sion Alun Davies as Young DC Phil Bach
Elinor Crawley as Karina Bethell
Karen Paullada as Jackie Roberts
Oliver Ryan as DCS Ray Allen
Calista Davies as Geraldine Hughes
Richard Corgan as DS Chris Wynne
Natasha Vasandani as Sita Anwar
Ben McGregor as John Dilwyn Morgan
When will Steeltown Murders be on TV?
The first episode will air at 9 pm on BBC One on Monday, May 15 with all episodes being available on BBC iPlayer after that.
Alternatively, the remaining three episodes will air at the same time for the next three weeks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here