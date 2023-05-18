Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, May 18.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including garden furniture, DIY tools and more.

You can see all of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Gardenline Large Hanging Egg Chair

Gardenline Large Hanging Egg Chair (Image: Aldi)

If you’re looking for a way to relax in style, this hanging egg chair could be just what you need.

It can be enjoyed either outside on the patio or in a conservatory.

A cover is included, helping you to protect it from the weather and it could be yours for £344.99 via the Aldi website.

Grey and Cream Corner Sofa

Grey and Cream Corner Sofa (Image: Aldi)

Enjoy being outside and soaking up the summer sun with this Grey and Cream Corner Sofa.

It can be built to the left or right side and comes with cushions and a foot ottoman for added comfort.

Make it yours for £299.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, Lidl customers can expect garden furniture, bits for the garden and more in its middle aisle.

You can see all of the items coming to Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.

Livarno Home Wicker Sun Lounger

Livarno Home Wicker Sun Lounger (Image: Lidl)

Add this sun lounger to your garden, patio or balcony and enjoy the brighter days and nights.

The backrest is adjustable, offering four different positions.

It comes with a cushion and could be yours for £99.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Karcher KHD 4 Pressure Washer with Stairs Kit

Kӓrcher KHD 4 Pressure Washer with Stairs Kit (Image: Lidl)

If you’re getting the garden summer ready, this pressure washer could help you out.

It’s available for £179.99 and ideal for cleaning patios, garden furniture or cars and it comes with a stairs kit.

The stairs kit includes a power scrubber, a foam jet and extension tubes.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.