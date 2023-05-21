Calling all middle aisle shoppers, Aldi and Lidl have a few bargains worth browsing.
From drinks tables to blood pressure monitors, there are some fantastic buys available from Sunday, May 21.
Have a browse at just some of the items that you can expect in Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl this week.
Aldi Specialbuys
Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for a bit of DIY.
It's home and garden week in Aldi's Specialbuys which makes the perfect excuse to show your humble abode a little love.
Belavi Black Drinks Table
If you're looking to do some entertaining, this Belavi Black Drinks Table could be just the thing.
Play hostess with the mostess by serving your guests from the two-tier black matte finish table.
The drinks table also doubles up as a planter so it's a great opportunity to get a little green-fingered.
The Belavi Black Drinks Table is available in store for £16.99.
Kirkton House Large Faux Orchid
If gardening is not your thing, you can embrace all things floral without the fuss with this Kirkton House Large Faux Orchid.
The faux white Orchid comes with three Orchid stems and 3 bunch leaves - all in a stylish cement pot.
Available in store for £19.99, Aldi shoppers can elevate their living space without the headache of the constant upkeep.
Lidl’s middle aisle
This Sunday, it's 'Health Helpers' and Arts and Crafts week in Lidl's middle aisle so there's something for everyone.
Silvercrest Personal Care Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Lidl shoppers can pick up this fully automatic oscillometric blood pressure and pulse monitor from the supermarket's middle aisle.
For £24.99, the monitor features Bluetooth for transmitting measurement data and graphic analysis to your device.
It also includes free access to the HealthForYou app and 2-user memory for 100 readings each.
Crelando Watercolour Paint Set
Get creative for Arts and Crafts week with this Crelando Watercolour Paint Set.
The paint set comes with 48 colours and a hole for easy holding.
The kit also features a sponge, water brush and detachable palette can be purchased for £7.99.
See more of Lidl’s middle aisle items and Aldi's Specialbuys via their websites.
