Aldi and Lidl's middle aisles are a great spot to find a bargain - check out what you'll find this weekend.

From swimming pools to bouncy castles, there are some fantastic buys available from Sunday, May 28.

Have a browse at just some of the items that you can expect in Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl this week.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for a bit of DIY.

It's garden week in Aldi's Specialbuys which is handy since it's the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Elite Rattan Frame Pool 14ft

South Wales Argus: This Elite Rattan Frame Pool 14ft is available in Aldi's Specialbuys. (Aldi)This Elite Rattan Frame Pool 14ft is available in Aldi's Specialbuys. (Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

This online exclusive is making a splash in Aldi's Specialbuys this weekend.

As we look forward to some better weather, this 14ft Elite Rattan Frame Pool could be just a thing to cool you and the family down. 

The pool comes with a ladder, filter pump, cover and maintenance kit as well as a three-year warranty. 

The oval pool can be purchased for £299.99 via the Aldi website.

Khaki Sunshade Dog Bed

South Wales Argus: Aldi shoppers can find this Khaki Sunshade Dog Bed in the Specialbuys section. (Aldi)Aldi shoppers can find this Khaki Sunshade Dog Bed in the Specialbuys section. (Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Dog owners can keep their pooches cool in the hotter temperatures with this Khaki Sunshade Dog Bed.

The bed comes with a UV 50 protection canopy and according to the supermarket, it is easy to assemble. 

The functional outdoor accessory is available for £19.99.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, it's Outdoor Toys week in Lidl's middle aisle and there's plenty to keep your tots entertained.

Playtive Bouncy Castle

South Wales Argus: Find this Playtive Bouncy Castle in Lidl's Middle Aisle this weekend. ( Lidl)Find this Playtive Bouncy Castle in Lidl's Middle Aisle this weekend. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Deemed as a Lidl 'Top Pick', this bouncy castle will keep your little ones occupied over the Bank Holiday weekend and beyond. 

The bouncy castle comes with a basketball hoop, a hoopla game with an inflatable ball and four inflatable hoops.

Lidl shoppers can choose between a bright multi-coloured castle or pink and purple fairytale version.

It comes with a three-year warranty and is recommended for ages three and over.

Add it to your basket for £59.99.

Livarno Home Kids’ Wooden Picnic Table

South Wales Argus: It's Outdoor Toys week in Lidl's Middle Aisle this weekend. ( Lidl)It's Outdoor Toys week in Lidl's Middle Aisle this weekend. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Get your kids out in the garden this summer with this Livarno Home Kids’ Wooden Picnic Table.

The table comes with an adjustable, water-repellent parasol with UPF 30 sun protection.

Suitable for outdoor use, your mini-yous can enjoy endless hours of playing, painting, crafts or picnics on this wooden table.

Lidl's Top Pick is available for £89.99.

See more of Lidl’s middle aisle items and Aldi's Specialbuys via their websites.