From paddleboards to wireless chargers, there are some fantastic buys available from Sunday, June 4.

Have a browse at just some of the items that you can expect in Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for a bit of DIY.

It's sports and leisure week in Aldi's Specialbuys which is great if you're looking to get out in the fresh air this weekend and into the summer months.

Summer Waves Metal Frame Pool 12ft

This 12ft Summer Waves Metal Frame Pool is an online exclusive in Aldi's Specialbuys this weekend. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

This online exclusive is making a splash in Aldi's Specialbuys this weekend.

As we look forward to some better weather, this 12ft Summer Waves Metal Frame Pool could be just a thing to cool you and the family down.

The pool comes with a filter, pump and cover as well as a three-year warranty.

The oval pool can be purchased for £299.99 via the Aldi website.

Stand Up Paddleboard With Seat

This Stand Up Paddleboard With Seat are among the products in Aldi's Specialbuys. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Aldi customers can hit the water on this Stand Up Paddleboard With a Seat.

The paddleboard comes with a double-action paddle and a seat with an inflatable back.

The online exclusive comes with a repair kit, stand up and carry bag.

The stand-up paddleboard can be purchased for £199.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, it's Tech Week in Lidl's middle aisle and there's plenty to keep your tots entertained.

Silvercrest True Wireless Bluetooth® In-Ear Headphones

Silvercrest True Wireless Bluetooth® In- Ear Headphones are on sale in Lidl's Middle Aisle as part of its Terrific Tech week. (Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Lidl's top pick this week is Silvercrest True Wireless Bluetooth® In- Ear Headphones.

With three hours of music playback, the earphones come with intelligent voice control and access to virtual voice assistants such as Siri and Google.

The in-ear headphones can also be fully charged in three hours and are available in white and black.

Lidl customers can buy these in-ear headphones for £19.99 in Lidl's Middle Aisle.

Hama Wireless Charger

Lidl customers can pick up this Hama Wireless Charger in the middle aisle this weekend. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Charge your smartphone and other compatible devices using Qi technology with this Hama Wireless Charger.

The charger comes with an LED display with charge indicator status and features overcharge, overvoltage and short-circuit protection.

It also features a USB-A to USB-C charging cable.

The Hama Wireless Charger is available for £7.99 from Lidl's Middle Aisle.

See more of Lidl’s middle aisle items and Aldi's Specialbuys via their websites.