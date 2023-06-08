Supermarket shoppers can pick up everything from DIY tools to grilling gear in the budget retailers' special sections.

Whether it's Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle Aisle, there are some fantastic buys available this week.

Have a browse at just some of the items you can pick up from Thursday.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for a bit of DIY.

Stand Up Paddleboard With Seat

This Stand Up Paddleboard With Seat are among the products in Aldi's Specialbuys. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Aldi customers can hit the water on this Stand Up Paddleboard With a Seat.

The paddleboard comes with a double-action paddle and a seat with an inflatable back.

The online exclusive comes with a repair kit, stand up and carry bag.

The stand-up paddleboard can be purchased for £199.99 via the Aldi website.

BBQ Tool Set

This BBQ Tool Set is among Aldi's Specialbuys this week. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Now that we've firmly arrived in June, the better weather is on the way which means the promise of a BBQ is not far behind.

The BBQ tool kit provides you with everything you need to get behind the grill.

Featured in the carry case is a skewer, cleaning brush, spatula, tongs, fork and basting brush.

Ideal for Father's Day coming up, the toolset is available for £11.99 in Aldi stores.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

This Thursday, it's Grilling Gear and Camping Classics week in Lidl's Middle Aisle which is ideal since summer is well and truly on its way.

Grillmeister Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven

It's Grilling Gear Week in Lidl's Middle Aisle. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Cook up a storm this summer with this outdoor Pizza Oven from Lidl's Middle Aisle.

The pizza oven comes with a removable pizza stone which is made of heat-storing cordierite and a chimney with an adjustable flap.

Shoppers can use the oven with either charcoal or briquettes for £7.99.

The oven also features a thermometer and handle to help you create the perfect pizzas,, baguettes or tarte flambées among other delicious treats.

Rocktrail 2 Person Pop-Up Tent

This Rocktrail 2 Person Pop-Up Tent is part of Lidl's 'Camping Classics' offers. (Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

One of Lidl's top picks this week is the Rocktrail 2-Person Pop-Up Tent.

At just 2.6kg, the lightweight tent is reportedly quick to set up with a simple throw pop-up function.

Lidl says that the tent is water-repellent and weather-resistant.

The tent comes with a full inner door, insect net and pockets for additional storage.

Available for £34.99, the tent can be purchased in Lidl stores from Thursday.