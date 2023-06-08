The Welsh professional dancer revealed she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in May this year.

In an interview with Hello! Magazine, she explained how she found the lump in her right breast a day before she flew to the Maldives for a belated honeymoon with her husband Ben who she married last year.

The 32-year-old has now announced some positive news as she has started her treatment plan.

Strictly’s Amy Dowden shares emotional message after breast cancer surgery

Amy posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed, covered in a floral blanket as she gave a smile and thumbs up.

She captioned the post: “Step one to beating cancer!

“Rrrrrrready for this fight and more determined than ever to get back on the dance floor #breastcanceryoung #checkyourchest #checkyourlemons #letsdothis #breastcancerawareness #cancer” along with a series of ‘strong’ emojis.

On her Instagram stories, Amy continued to say: "Surgery went well. Big thanks to my two surgeons and nurses who have been so utterly amazing looking after me. Very sore but focusing on the positives they said the surgery went well!! Thanks for all the support and messages."

Some of Amy’s closest friends from the Strictly family offered their encouraging words.

Commenting underneath the positive update, McFly frontman and Amy’s former dancing partner Tom Fletcher, said: “Sending you all the love today. Us Fletchers are right behind you. X”

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball wrote: “huge love and strength to you beautiful amy,” along with two red love heart emojis.

Dianne Buswell posted: “sending all that energy your way my love xxx”

“We love you! You’ve absolutely [100%] got this,” said Janette Manrara’s supportive comment with a strong arm emoji and a white love heart.

Rylan also left some kind words, writing: “Thinking of you gorgeous girl x”