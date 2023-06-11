Supermarket shoppers can pick up everything from clothes and books your dad is going to love to lawn movers and other gardening tools to make the most of the better weather.

Whether it's Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle Aisle, there are some fantastic buys available this week.

Have a browse at just some of the items you can pick up from Sunday.

When is Father's Day 2023?





Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 18 this year.

The date is marked by families celebrating fathers, grandfathers, and other paternal figures in their lives.

The day originated from a tragic story, as it was created to mark the deaths of over 300 men in West Virginia after a mining accident.

But it has since become a day to celebrate and show thanks to the father figures in life.

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for a bit of DIY.

This week, the supermarket is helping shoppers prepare for Father's Day next weekend by stocking up on some great gifts.

Lacura Mens Eau De Parfum Mix

Aldi customers can choose between three Lacura Mens fragrances. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Treat your dad to a little bit of luxury with a choice of Lacura Eau De Parfum fragrances.

Shoppers can choose between three scents - Aqua, Gentleman or Conflict - or even collect them all.

The men's fragrance is available in 100ml bottles and can be purchased for £5.99 each in an Aldi store.

Hotel Collection Father's Day Candle

This Hotel Collection Father's Day Candle is among the Father's Day gifts in Aldi's Specialbuys this week. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Just in time for his special day, Aldi customers can pick up this Hotel Collection Father's Day candle.

The single-wick black glass candle has a burn time of approximately 35 hours and comes in three different scents.

Aldi says that the candles, which are available in either Bourbon, Maple or Smoky Old Fashioned scents, are "perfect for the dad that needs a rest".

Available in Aldi stores, the candle can be bought for £3.29.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

This Thursday, it's Father's Day, Men's Style and Parkside Picks weeks in Lidl's Middle Aisle which is ideal to treat the man in your life and get on top of your garden ahead of the summer.

Father’s Day Book Assortment

Lidl customers can pick up an assortment of books perfect for Father's Day this week. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Lidl is offering an assortment of books for £3.99 each which could be just the thing if you're looking for your Dad's next read.

Among the available books are Peter Crouch's How to Be a Footballer, A Del of a Life by Sir David Jason and The Moment When by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Shoppers can also pick up a copy of Dead Men Don’t Tell Tales by Guy Martin and Anything is Possible by Gareth Southgate as part of the assortment.

Parkside 20V Cordless Lawn Mower - Bare Unit

This Parkside 20V Cordless Lawn Mower is a top pick in Lidl's Middle Aisle this week. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Get your lawn summer ready with this Parkside 20V Cordless Lawn Mower from Lidl's middle aisle.

This top pick comes with the bare unit only and the battery and charger are not included.

The cordless mower features a ground blade made from special steel and comes with a central 5-step cutting height adjustment.

With a three-year warranty, it can be purchased for £99 from a Lidl store.