When the weather is at its finest, it’s almost impossible to not plan a wholesome day out on foot – whether that’s walking along your canal or venturing around a national park.

But for those who want something a little more difficult, from Hadrian’s Wall to the Pennine Way, here are some locations to help you choose your next outdoor adventure, as recommended by lifestyle publication Time Out.

Some of the best hiking trails in the UK

Pennine Way

Distance: 268 miles

The entire route will take you from Edale in Derbyshire to Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders.

“It crosses some of the finest upland landscapes in England, from the Peak District, through the Yorkshire Dales, across the North Pennines and over Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland to the Cheviots,” writes National Trails.

West Highland Way

Distance: 96 miles

This outdoor trek stretches across Glasgow and Fort William in Scotland.

“The West Highland Way is etched through the Loch Lomond & Trossachs National Park and beyond, past glassy lochs and heather-covered lowlands to steep mountain paths,” explains Time Out.

This route is challenging but if you fancy taking a glimpse of Ben Nevis at the end, it’s bound to be worth it.

Cotswold Way

Distance: 102 miles

There are no steep peaks to fear on the Cotswold Way and instead, eager walkers can expect to see copious amounts of scenic stop-offs.

Time Out adds: “It meanders from bougie Chipping Campden to the honey-coloured city of Bath, taking in rolling valleys, chocolate-box villages and a bunch of historic landmarks.

It’s recommended that the entire expedition could take around 11 days but when the good weather appears, it could be one to enjoy for smaller strolls.

Cleveland Way

Distance: 109 miles

This hiking trail is situated in the North York Moors and the region's coastline.

The experts explained: “Most people walk clockwise from Helmsley to Filey. Just make sure you allow enough time to properly enjoy spots like Roseberry Topping hill and get your goth on at Whitby’s atmospheric clifftop Abbey.”

Hadrian’s Wall Path

Distance: 84 miles

Another famous route is the path along Hadrian’s Wall. On this route, you can see many picturesque views from peaceful fields and “city streets dotted with Roman forts and settlements along the way.”

Wales Coastal Path

Distance: 870 miles

Wales is one of the few countries in the world to have an endless coastal footpath that stretches along the entire coastline.

This is described as a difficult walking path, starting from Chester and ending in Chepstow.

Coast to Coast Walk

Distance: 190 miles

If you’re wanting an adventure up north, this route takes you from the Irish Sea on the sands of St Bees in Cumbria, to the North Sea which comes into Robin Hood’s Bay near Whitby.

Time Out said: “The route, which was first published by walker and writer Alfred Wainwright in the 1970s, takes you through three UK National Parks: the Lakes, the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors.”