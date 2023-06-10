The long-awaited list of individuals who have been nominated by Mr Johnson to receive honours and peerages was released yesterday.

The former prime minister, who resigned in July 2022, nominated seven people to receive life peerages and 38 people to receive honours including MBEs, OBEs and knighthoods.

Mr Johnson later announced he would be stepping down as MP with “immediate effect” after he received the Partygate report.

The news came as the former Prime Minister (PM) was referred to the Met Police by the Cabinet Office over newly reported claims that he broke coronavirus lockdown rules.

Boris Johnson's honours list in full

These are all the people listed in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list:

Peerages

Shaun Bailey - Current Conservative member of the London Assembly.

Benjamin Gascoigne- Former political secretary and deputy chief of staff to Boris Johnson.

Ben Houchen - Current Tees Valley Mayor.

Ross Kempsell - Political director of the Conservative Party and director of the Conservative Research Department.

Charlotte Owen - Former special adviser to the former PM.

Kulveer Singh Ranger - Formerly director of transport for Mr Johnson while mayor of London, and special adviser to the UK Government on digital strategy.

Daniel Rosenfield - Former Downing Street chief of staff for Mr Johnson.

Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour

Bill Cash - Chair of the European Scrutiny Committee.

Damehoods

Andrea Jenkyns - Former assistant whip and minister for skills.

Amanda Milling - Former minister without portfolio.

Priti Patel - Former home secretary.

Ann Sindall - Personal assistant to Mr Johnson.

Michelle Williams-Walker - Former special adviser and head of operations for the PM.

Knighthoods

Conor Burns - Former minister of state at the Northern Ireland Office.

Simon Clarke - Former secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities and chief secretary to the Treasury.

Ben Elliot - Former co-chair of the Conservative Party.

Michael Fabricant - Conservative MP for Lichfield.

Will Lewis - Political adviser to Mr Johnson.

Jacob Rees-Mogg - Former minister of state for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency.

Companion of the Bath

Martin Reynolds - Former principal private secretary to the prime minister.

CBE

Guto Harri - Former director of communications at Downing Street and London City Hall.

Rosemary Bate-Williams - Former press secretary to the prime minister.

David Blair - Former foreign affairs speechwriter to the prime minister and former chief foreign correspondent for the Daily Telegraph.

Colin Bloom - Former faith engagement adviser to the prime minister.

Henry Cook - Former special adviser to the prime minister.

Jack Doyle - Former Downing Street director of communications.

Roisha Maria Hughes - Former principal private secretary to the Mayor of London.

Ray Lewis - Former deputy mayor of London.

OBE

David Canzini - Former political adviser to the PM.

Samantha Cohen - Former director of the office of the PM.

Alexander Crowley - Former political adviser to the Prime Minister.

Rebecca Kaikitis - Councillor, London Borough of Hillingdon.

Samantha Harrison - Former interim permanent secretary and chief operating officer of the office of the PM.

Ben Mallet - Former strategy director for the general election and London campaign director.

Robert Oxley - Former press secretary at Downing Street.

Daniel Ritterband - Former head of the mayor of London campaign.

Sarah Vaughan-Brown - Former personal adviser to Carrie Johnson.

William Warr - Senior vice president, Global Health Strategy at BioNTech, former senior special adviser to the prime minister on health, social care and life sciences.

Catherine Rostron - Senior parliamentary assistant and special adviser to Mr Johnson.

MBE

Kelly Jo Dodge - Long-time parliamentary hairdresser.

Andrea Laybourne - Former parliamentary secretary to Mr Johnson.

Richard Mark - Senior parliamentary assistant to Mr Johnson.

Gregory Munro - Senior assistant and adviser to Mr Johnson.

Alexander Simpson - Former parliamentary and constituency secretary to Mr Johnson.

Lynda Summers - Former London Borough of Hillingdon.

A number of senior officials who were implicated in the Partygate scandal have been nominated on Johnson’s honours list.

Labour deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said it was “sickening” that those who held “boozy lockdown bashes” during the pandemic in Downing Street had been recognised by the former prime minister.

Welsh TV presenter and former I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant Vorderman also hit out at the honours list and the government.

The Guardian in an article yesterday claimed current British PM Rishi Sunak had approved Johnson's honours list.

Vorderman, responding to the claims this morning called for a general election.

On Twitter, posting a link to The Guardian article, she said: "'Little Rishi' Sunak (apparently this is what he's called in many focus groups!) weakly approved Boris Johnson honours list.

"The Tory party is now eating itself. Chaotic & loathed by the majority.

"General Election anyone?"

However, PA Media have now revealed Downing Street said the Prime Minister “had no involvement or input into the approved list”.