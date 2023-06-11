A yellow weather warning has been issued from 7pm tonight (June 11) until 9am tomorrow (Monday, June 12) with heavy rain forecast - 40-60mm in 3 to 6 hours - which could result in flooding.

The Met Office has also issued a third thunderstorm warning for Monday which will run from midday until 9pm as weather conditions could cause a danger to life.

Thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales

Monday 1200 – Monday 2100



The UK has seen a mixed bag of weather conditions in the past few days with thunderstorms hitting some parts of the UK while others have sweltered in temperatures above 30C.

The UK recorded its hottest day of the year on Saturday with temperatures reaching 32.2C in Surrey.

What to expect from the new yellow weather warnings in the UK

The Met Office said the first yellow weather warning, coming into effect tonight at 7pm, is due to heavy rain.

There is a small chance of flooding which could cause damage to some buildings

Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions, road closures and the possibility of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

Rain across southern parts of England and Wales

Sunday 1900 – Monday 0900



The Met Office added: "An area of heavy rain is expected to develop and move northwestwards across parts of southern and southwest England and the southern half of Wales during Sunday evening, clearing early on Monday morning.

"This will not affect the entire warning area, but within this a corridor of 10-20 mm of rain is likely and there is a chance that a few places may see 40-60 mm within 3 to 6 hours.

"There is also a chance of a few thunderstorms within this area."

The second weather warning announced by the Met Office will come into effect at midday tomorrow (Monday, June 12) and is due to thunderstorms and torrential downpours.

Similar to the other warning there is potential for flooding which could damage buildings and result in difficult driving conditions.

It also may cut some communities off if roads become flooded.

The Met Office warned "fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life".

Power cuts may also occur as a result of lightning strikes.

The Met Office added: "Thunderstorms and torrential downpours are expected to break out across central England and Wales during Monday.

"These will be slow moving and intense leading to some large accumulations with in excess of 30 mm in an hour for some locations and the potential for 60-80 mm or more in a few hours where thunderstorms align for a time.

"Frequent lightning and hail are likely to be additional hazards."

Everywhere in the UK set to be affected by the new weather warnings

Areas of the UK set to be impacted by the heavy rain warning are:

London & South East England

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Southampton

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Bristol

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Wiltshire

Wales

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Flooding could occur in parts of the UK in the coming days. (Image: PA)

For more information or details on tips on how to stay safe during a thunderstorm visit the Met Office website.