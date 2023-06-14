Vorderman, who grew up in Prestatyn in North Wales, posted a picture of her and Brydon - well known for playing the role of Uncle Bryn in Gavin and Stacey - together on Instagram saying they were working on an "interesting project".

The caption for the photo read: "Had a cracking time with my fellow Welshie @robbrydon (with a Welsh flag emoji) last week, working on a very interesting project."

The photos also showed Vorderman alongside singer and fellow tv personality Peter Andre and BBC Radio 2's Richie Anderson.

She added: "Laughing with @peterandre and doing pouty things with @iamrichieanderson...he’s better at pouty things than I am."

"As Rob might say "much hilarity was had by all at the time".

"Ah life is sweet."

Fans have already begun guessing as to what the "interesting project" Vorderman and Brydon, who hails from Swansea, could be working on.

A fan on social media has said perhaps Carol Vorderman will appear in an episode of Gavin and Stacey. (Image: PA)

One person, replying to Vorderman's picture on Instagram, said: "Aww ... imagine you playing yourself in an episode of Gavin & Stacey 😂😂😂 Maybe Uncle Bryns love interest or Ness's mum 👏👏👏 Excellent xx."

Vorderman appeared alongside the likes of Myleene Klass, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo and Jordan Banjo in the recent 'legends' series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here...South Africa - which featured past contestants.

Brydon was in Cardiff at the end of last month for the BBC Comedy Festival.