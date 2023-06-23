The supermarket has also announced that it will freeze its prices so that customers can get the same savings that were available in 2022.

Aldi’s school uniform bundle costs £5 and will be available from Thursday, July 6.

The bundle includes two polo shirts, one sweatshirt and a choice of trousers or a pleated skirt.

Families who would like to buy a bundle will need to be quick as it’s a Specialbuy and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The school uniform bundles are available in a range of colours and sizes 4-12 years.

Aldi says its school uniform is designed to withstand the demands of a school day whether children wear it in the classroom or the playground and it comes with a six-month satisfaction guarantee.

The supermarket also says it will price match uniform to other supermarkets from July 6 to August 31 if customers can provide proof of a lower total price for the same items in the bundle at Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s or Marks & Spencer on the date of your purchase.

This excludes multi-buys and promotional prices.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “The back to school period can be an expensive time for families, and now more than ever shoppers are searching for great value with every purchase. At Aldi, we believe that every child deserves to have access to great quality, comfortable school uniforms, without their parents needing to spend a fortune.

“We remain committed to our customers and strive to support them throughout the cost of living crisis and beyond – that’s why we’ve made the decision to freeze our school uniform prices and continue to offer parents the same great savings as last year.”