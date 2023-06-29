Both stores are offering great deals on items including home essentials, beauty bits and more in their middle aisles from Thursday, June 29.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including storage, summer essentials and more.

You can find all of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Summer Waves Metal Frame Pool 12ft

Keep cool in the summer sun with this 12ft pool, ideal for making memories in your garden.

It comes complete with a cover, filter and pump.

Aldi warns that adult supervision is required at all times when using this pool.

Make it yours for £129.99 and find out more about it via the Aldi website.

Kirkton House Storage Stool

Add style and some extra storage space to your home with this stool.

It’s available in both blue and grey and can offer extra storage while acting as either a footstool or seat.

You can pick one of these up in Aldi stores for £34.99 each and find out more about it via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, Lidl customers can expect to see kitchen gadgets, plants and more in its middle aisle.

You can see all of the items coming to Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.

Tower 5.6L 5 in 1 Air Fryer and Grill with Crisper

Cook up a storm with this 5 in 1 Air Fryer and Grill with Crisper.

The air fryer can be used to cook a meal for one or a feast for the family and comes with a grill function.

It’s available for £119.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Salter Deep Fill Sandwich Toaster

Upgrade your lunch options with this sandwich toaster.

The toaster allows you to make deeper filled sandwiches and use larger pieces of bread.

It has non-stick cooking plates and non-slip feet and could be yours for £19.99.