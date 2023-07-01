The popular talent show will see the return of coaches Ronan Keating, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and will.i.am as they search for the next big-name singer.

Emma Willis will also be back as host of the Voice Kids for 2023.

We're back tonight with a stage full of talented singers! Join us at 7.30pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX for the first round of blind auditions 🎤 #TheVoiceKidsUK pic.twitter.com/coNU3ryyIq — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) July 1, 2023

What to expect from tonight's episode?





The first episode of the new season looks set to kick off with a coaches performance with superstars Ronan Keating, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and will.i.am taking to the stage to show everyone how it's done.

This will be followed by the beginning of the blind auditions, where young singers are given the opportunity to impress the coaches for a chance to join their team.

Who will have the coaches pushing their buttons tonight?

Gavin and Stacey star to appear on The Voice Kids

Gavin and Stacey fans are in for a treat with one of the BBC's comedy stars announcing earlier this week he would be taking part in The Voice Kids 2023.

Oscar Hartland who played Neil The Baby has shared that he is all grown up and is preparing to audition for the ITV show.

Neil The Baby was the son of everyone's favourite Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Smithy (James Corden).

Oscar was last seen on the Gavin and Stacey 2019 Christmas special, along with the rest of the original cast.

In a post on Instagram, Oscar, now 14, said: "Soooooo its happening. So chuffed to be apart of the @thevoicekidsuk 2023.

"It was an absolute blast to film. Cant wait to show you guys what I've been upto the last few months!"

Oscar is set to audition on tonight's show.

Who won The Voice Kids 2022?





Israella was crowned winner of The Voice Kids 2022 in December last year.

Her coach in the sixth season of the ITV show was Pixie Lott.

SPOILER ALERT 🚨 The winner of #TheVoiceKidsUK is... pic.twitter.com/v19xNH4bVe — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) December 28, 2022

When is The Voice Kids on tonight?





The Voice Kids UK returns for its seventh season tonight (July 1).

The Voice Kids will air on ITV1 at 7.30pm.