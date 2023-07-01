Gavin and Stacey fans were thrilled earlier this week when Oscar revealed in a post on Instagram he would be taking part in The Voice Kids UK in 2023.

Neil The Baby was the son of everyone's favourite Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Smithy (James Corden).

Oscar was last seen in his role as Neil the Baby on the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special in 2019, along with the rest of the original cast.

In a post on Instagram, Oscar, now 14, said: "Soooooo its happening. So chuffed to be apart of the @thevoicekidsuk 2023.

"It was an absolute blast to film. Cant wait to show you guys what I've been upto the last few months!"

Oscar gets a message from a "special friend" ahead of blind audition

Before his blind audition on The Voice Kids, Oscar's mum handed him her phone saying she had a surprise for him from a "special friend".

On the phone was a message from Ruth Jones, who played his TV mother Nessa on Gavin and Stacey.

Ruth, in her Nessa voice on the message, said: "Oh, Neil the Baby, what's occurin? We knows whats occurin, you're on The Voice Kids.

"Don't forget you take after your mother when it comes to music.

"You go out there and you smash it kid alright!? Crackin!"

Neil the Baby impresses with his blind audition on The Voice Kids

Oscar, from Caerphilly, was the first blind audition on the 2023 version of The Voice Kids.

In his introductory clip, Oscar explained how he was part of a band - Redwood City where he played rhythm guitar and was the vocals for the group.

He talked about his time on Gavin and Stacey saying: "A lot of people don't recognise me now, but I was in a huge TV show.

"I was Neil the Baby in Gavin and Stacey in season 3 and I was Neil the Baby again in the Christmas special 2019.

"Being in Gavin and Stacey it was crazy. Working with huge names like James Cordon, Rob Brydon, Ruth Jones."

Oscar continued: "People know me as Neil the Baby from Gavin and Stacey which I absolutely love, but now I want to be known for my music and singing."

He said he was auditioning for The Voice Kids because his dream was "to become a rock star".

On stage Oscar sang the song 'There goes my hero' by the Foo Fighters.

His performance impressed the coaches with three of the four turning around - Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Ronan Keating.

Will.i.am, from the Black Eyed Peas, was the only judge not to turn his chair.

Pixie said she "loved the energy" of the performance while Ronan said Oscar was "something very special".

But it was Danny who Oscar picked with the pair being very similar both in style and circumstances with Danny also being from a band - McFly.