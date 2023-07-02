New Look, Argos and HSBC are among the major high street names that will be closing stores in the UK this month.

Here is a list of all the closures taking place in July 2023:

Iceland

Iceland will be closing one store in July 2023. (Image: PA)

There have been 11 Iceland store closures announced so far for 2023.

The Iceland store in Beccles, Suffolk was the most recent closure, shutting for the final time on June 17.

According to The Sun, there is set to be another closure in July.

Iceland's St David's Place branch in Swansea City Centre will be closing on July 29.

Barclays

Barclays has announced it will be closing 110 branches across the UK in 2023.

According to consumer group Which?, as it stands by the end of 2023, Barclays will have closed 1,070 bank branches since 2015.

Last year, Barclays closed 184 branches – the second highest of all the major banks, behind only Lloyds Banking Group (which includes Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds Bank) which shut 186 sites.

Barclays said the decision to close more stores was due to a significant change in customer behaviour, with more people choosing to bank online.

The bank has already closed 68 stores so far in 2023 and plans to shut a further 26 in July:

Chipping Norton - July 6

Kingswood - July 6

Sudbury - July 6

Llangollen (Wales) - July 7

Canvey Island - July 7

Alnwick - July 7

Knightsbridge, London - July 7

Wombourne - July 12

Bentham - July 12

Hayes - July 13

South Harrow - July 14

Yarm - July 14

Seahouses - July 14

Oswestry - July 14

Brixton Road, London - July 19

Fleet - July 19

Oadby - July 20

Sheffield - July 21

Lisburn - July 21

Washington - July 21

East Grinstead - July 21

Barnsley - July 26

Heathfield - July 26

Kingsland High Street, London - July 28

Portadown - July 28

Market Harborough - July 28

HSBC

HSBC will be closing 114 branches across the UK in 2023. (Image: PA)

HSBC is set to close 114 branches in 2023.

The major high street bank closed 24 branches last month and is set to shut the doors on a further 21 in July:

Portishead - July 4

Leatherhead - July 4

Palmers Green - July 4

Coalville - July 4

Droitwich - July 4

Long Eaton - July 11

Southampton - July 11

Port Talbot - July 11

Kingswinford - July 11

Wetherby - July 11

Brombrough - July 18

Horsforth - July 18

Gosforth - July 18

Bognor Regis - July 18

Marlow - July 18

Harpenden - July 18

Christchurch - July 25

Seaford - July 25

Tonbridge - July 25

Blackwood - July 25

Norwich - July 25

Argos

Argos closed all 34 of its stores in the Republic of Ireland on June 24.

According to The Sun, the retailer will be closing a store in Newport, Wales, later this summer.

While its branch in Cardiff Bay is closing this month, however, an exact date has not been provided yet by Sainsbury's (owner of the brand).

Argos look set to close a branch in Cardiff this month. (Image: PA)

Natwest

NatWest, like a number of other major banks is set to close a significant amount of stores in 2023.

These are the branches that will be closing in July 2023:

Bristol - July 4

Croydon - July 4

Deal - July 5

Dean Street, London - July 5

Romford - July 6

Heald Green - July 11

Hull - July 11

Isleworth - July 12

Knowle - July 12

Aldersgate Street, London - July 13

New Malden - July 13

Cardiff - July 18

Croydon - July 19

Street - July 19

Aldridge - July 20

Whitley Bay - July 20

Dorking - July 25

March - July 25

Peterborough - July 26

Tamworth - July 27

New Look

Fashion retailer New Look has already closed a number of stores across the UK in 2023.

According to The Sun, there will be another New Look closure in July with its store in Teesside Retail Park, Stockton-on-Tees shutting its doors for the final time on July 7.

Lloyds

The Lloyds Bank branches closing in July are:

Benton - July 17

Peterborough - July 17

Fulwell - July 20

Chapeltown - July 24

Holloway Road, London - July 25

Carlton - July 26

Cambridge - July 31

Shepton Mallet - July 31

Other stores closures in 2023

Boots announced earlier this week they would be closing 300 stores in the UK in the next 12 months.

Marks and Spencer have already closed a number of stores across the UK in 2023 and are set to close two more before the end of the year.

The two Marks and Spencer stores still to close in 2023 are:

Newport Road, Cardiff - spring

Eagles Meadow, Wrexham - autumn

It's not all bad news for Marks and Spencer shoppers with the high street supermarket also set to open and a range of new stores over the summer.

These sites include Purley Way, Leeds White Rose (relocation), Liverpool (relocation) and Stockport (food hall).

Prezzo also revealed earlier this year it would be closing 46 restaurants in the UK, putting 810 workers at risk of being made redundant.

Prezzo announced it would be closing 46 restaurants. (Image: PA)

The announcement came just two years after the group shut 22 restaurants and cut 216 jobs.

Bosses at the Italian restaurant chain said the cuts, which are part of a broader strategic review, will affect sites where “the post-Covid recovery has proved harder than we had hoped”.

Restaurant chain Frankie and Benny's also revealed in March it would be closing 35 stores.