It comes as the British Champion and professional dancer from Caerphilly recently revealed she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, she said she found a lump in her breast the day before she was due to go on her belated honeymoon to the Maldives with husband Ben earlier this year.

Strictly’s Amy Dowden’s emotional message to husband Ben on first wedding anniversary

Sharing pictures of their special day last year on Instagram, surrounded by friends and family, Amy captioned the post: “One year since our special day with our favourite people.

“What I would do right now to re live this perfect day. Not the anniversary or year we certainly had planned but I am sure and determined to have many more better ones with you!

“Thank you for being by my side, spoiling me, being Mr positive when I’m not and choosing to love me! Love you always #happyanniversary #ourweddingday #lovealways #hardtimesmakestrongpeople.”

Welsh dancer Amy Dowden had two tumours removed in cancer surgery

Amy, who joined BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, opened up about the breast cancer surgery she had last month, as she began treatment following the diagnosis.

The 32-year-old said she had a mastectomy, and two tumours, three cancer “specks” and lymph nodes were sent to be analysed.

As she spoke openly to The Mirror, she previously said: “The cancer is in the lab now, which is the most important thing.

“The hardest time was waiting for surgery, thinking ‘I have cancer inside me’.

“You’re thinking ‘It’s grade three, what if it’s spreading, what if it spreads tonight?’

“The feeling of it made me feel disgusted, disgusting. That’s the time I was randomly crying, emotional.

The BCAN-RAY (Breast Cancer Risk Assessment in Young Women) study launched in memory of singer Sarah Harding has recruited its first participant. @TheChristieNHS hopes to find new ways to predict the chance of younger women getting #BreastCancer 👇 https://t.co/upw2rc4MBR — Cancer Research UK (@CR_UK) June 27, 2023

“But we drove away and I thought, ‘It’s gone’.

“I’m a doer, I feel we have done something.”

In the interview, Amy said that doctors were able to reconstruct her breast and insert a small implant as part of the three-hour surgery.

She continued to say: “I wasn’t able to use my own tissue because they said there wasn’t enough. But they had been worried it might be too bruised and they would need to put an expander in.

“Normally you have breast tissue, fat and skin but they said I had no fat. They did say it was tougher than they expected, but they could put a little implant in.”