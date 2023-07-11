Home Bargains has recalled 1.5 kg bags of Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour, with a best before date of March 2025.

Testing of the product found that it contained over 5000 mg (5 g) of caffeine per serving. If consumers followed advice on the packaging to have two helpings per day, this would give them a daily dose of over 10,000 mg, (10g).

For most individuals, 10 g of caffeine can be a lethal dose. However, doses as low as 3 g have been identified as lethal for certain sensitive individuals.

Thursday 06 July - @homebargains recalls Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour because of high levels of caffeine #FoodAlert https://t.co/DzOegiWvZH pic.twitter.com/RSUauzJyea — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) July 6, 2023

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning anyone who has purchased the protein powder not to consume it.

FSA head of incidents, Tina Potter said: “High levels of caffeine can cause anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation, palpitations, diarrhoea and restlessness, and individuals with a mental health condition can experience worsened psychosis.

“In this case, the exceptionally high levels of caffeine could mean the consequences are even more severe and perhaps even fatal.”

Affected products can be identified by the batch code, W110429, which can be found next to the best-before date on the packaging.

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.