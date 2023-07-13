From Thursday July 13, Aldi and Lidl customers can enjoy look out for the latest items in the middle aisles with new deals starting this week.

Want to know what you can expect in the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl? Look no further.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including kitchen gadgets, cleaning products and more.

You can find all of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Ambiano 6.5L Air Fryer

Ambiano 6.5L Air Fryer (Image: Aldi)

Whether you’re new to the air fryer craze or you’re looking to buy your first one, this Ambiano one could be ideal for you and it’s available for £22.99.

It has a capacity of 6.5L and it has an LED touch panel as well as temperature control from 40C to 200C.

This air fryer can be used to achieve a range of cooking styles, including frying, baking and grilling as well as roasting and dehydrating.

Find out more about the air fryer via the Aldi website.

Salter Electric Grill

Salter Electric Grill (Image: Aldi)

This grill can be used to cook for the family or friends if you decide to host at your house this summer.

It’s available for £22.99 and comes with cool touch handles and power and indicator lights.

The temperature of the grill can reach up to 210C and it has a drip tray that’s removable and can be cleaned.

Find out more about the electric grill via the Aldi website.

Addis 3 Tier Concertina Airer

Addis 3 Tier Concertina Airer (Image: Aldi)

This airer could be just what you need when the weather isn’t quite as you’d like to be.

It has multiple tiers so you can fit plenty of laundry on it and it folds away for storage.

Find out more about this £14.99 airer via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, Lidl customers can expect to find bits for the bathroom, toys and more in its middle aisle.

You can see all of the items coming to Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.

Philips Sonicare 1100 Series Electric Toothbrush

Philips Sonicare 1100 Series Electric Toothbrush (Image: Lidl)

This electric toothbrush has 14 days of battery life and comes with a two-minute timer.

You’ll get a charging base with it and you can get your hands on the toothbrush for £29.99.

Find out more about the toothbrush via the Lidl website.

Smoby Disney Frozen 2 in 1 Hairdresser

Smoby Disney Frozen 2 in 1 Hairdresser (Image: Lidl)

This dressing table comes with a removable mirror and 10 accessories, including rings, a bracelet and combs.

The dressing mirror can be put on a table as the legs are removable and it could be yours for £29.99.

Find out more about this dressing table via the Lidl website.

Remington X3 Hair Clipper

Remington X3 Hair Clipper (Image: Lidl)

Find out more about this hair clipper via the Lidl website.

This hair clipper comes with Japanese grade steel blades and comfort glide combs.

It can be used both with the cord attached and without it.

The hair clipper can be used for up to 45 minutes without the cord attached.

It’s available for £19.99 and has removable blades for cleaning.