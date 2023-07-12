In a statement released to the PA News Agency, Ms Flind said: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues.

"As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

"To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

“In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

"I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

The statement comes as the Metropolitan Police said "no criminal offence" had been committed by the presenter.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We have seen the statement from the police confirming they have completed their assessment and are not taking further action. We’re grateful to them for completing this work at speed.

“The police had previously asked us to pause our fact-finding investigations and we will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved.”

Sources have made it clear to the PA news agency that Edwards has not resigned.

Following the news of Edwards acts, many people are looking into who he is and his family, including his wife Vicky Flind.

Who is Huw Edwards wife Vicky Flind?

Huw Edwards is married to TV producer Vicky Flind who has worked on several shows including This Week and Peston.

Flind had previously worked for the BBC where she was the long-time editor of the politic show The Week before leaving in 2016.

Moving to ITV, Flind began working on Peston on Sunday which has now become a midweek political show, where Flind is series editor.

Edwards and Flind live together in their London home and have five children together who are aged 24 to 18.