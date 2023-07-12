Edwards, 61, was identified by his wife Vicky Flind on July 12 after allegedly paying a total of £35,000 for sexual content.

Flind also revealed that the broadcaster is “suffering from serious mental health issues” and receiving “in-patient hospital care".

The statement comes as the Metropolitan Police said no criminal offence had been committed by the presenter.

The newsreader is best known for presenting the BBC News at 10 as well as the broadcaster’s major events including the Queen’s death and the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Edwards was suspended on Sunday, July 9 after an exclusive article in The Sun was published and major names in the organisation like Gary Lineker, Jeremy Vine, Rylan Clark and Nicky Campbell publicly cleared their names of any involvement.

The BBC presenter is alleged to have paid a teenager for explicit images (James Manning/PA Wire) (Image: James Manning/PA Wire)

The BBC also confirmed on Sunday that the organisation had contacted Metropolitan Police over the allegations.

Who is Huw Edwards?





Born in Bridgend, Glamorgan in Wales, Huw Edwards is a Welsh journalist, newsreader and presenter who joined the BBC as a news trainee in 1984.

Edwards studied French at University College, Cardiff where he achieved a first-class honours degree.

Following his undergraduate, he pursued a Masters in Medieval French before he turned to reporting.

Edwards got his start at the local radio station Swansea Sound before later joining the BBC.

Throughout his career, Edwards has had various roles in the BBC including Parliamentary Correspondent for BBC Wales. And later a presenter for BBC Six O’Clock News.

In 2003, he took over presenting the Ten O’Clock News and began presenting other special news programmes alongside the likes of David Dimbleby.

BBC viewers will recognise him for fronting coverage for the State Opening of Parliament, 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2012 London Olympic and 2014 Commonwealth Games.

His other memorable moments include US Election coverage including the inauguration of Barack Obama and several Royal Weddings including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ceremony.

Edwards also presented rolling news coverage following the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip.

Although viewers know him best for his newsreading, he has presented a range of other TV and radio programmes for the BBC including documentaries championing the Welsh language.

One such work – a documentary about the impact of religion on Wales – entitled Bread of Heaven with Huw Edwards won a 2005 BAFTA Cymru for best documentary and received other nods.

Edwards also received a Best On-Screen Presenter award at the BAFTA Cymru Awards in 2010 for his work on programme The Prince and The Plotter.

However, in 2008, his documentary Wales: Power and the People – Back to the Future, was ruled a breach of the BBC’s editorial guidelines after Edwards called on “greater support for the people of Wales than it’s received so far”.

Huw Edwards is among the highest paid presenters at the BBC (Matt Crossick/PA) (Image: PA)

What is Huw Edwards salary?





Huw Edwards is one of the highest-paid presenters at the BBC.

The broadcaster published the salaries of some of its biggest stars for 2022-23 with the BBC News presenter reportedly earning £439,999.

Edwards follows the likes of Gary Lineker on £1,350,000-£1,354,999 and Zoe Ball on £980,000- £984,999.

Who is Huw Edwards’ wife?





Beyond his career, Huw Edwards is married to TV producer Vicky Flind. Flind has been involved in programmes like The Week and Peston. The couple reportedly lives in Dulwich, London and have five children together.