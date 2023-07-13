Global pop superstar Swift announced last month she would be bringing her Eras Tour to the UK and Europe in 2024 including shows at London's Wembley Stadium and at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale earlier this week with fans who pre-ordered Swift's Midnights album qualifying for early access tickets to her UK shows.

Re-sale tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff have already begun appearing online according to MPs. (Image: PA)

Those that didn't purchase the album were given the opportunity to register for tickets when the pop superstar announced her tour last month.

Swifties faced an anxious wait last week when ticket codes were sent out to the lucky fans selected at random from those that registered.

MP calls for action over resale of Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets

Following the launch of pre-sale tickets, fans took to social media to share the prices for tickets to Taylor Swifts Eras Tour shows in the UK.

Ticket prices, based on the Wembley Stadium (London) show, range in price from £387.40 to £58.65.

Even though general sale tickets are yet to go live, re-sale versions are beginning to appear online according to Labour Cardiff West MP Kevin Brennan.

Mr Brennan, who described himself as "a father of a Swiftie”, said he was “appalled” to see tickets for the American singer’s upcoming Eras Tour being advertised at hugely inflated prices on secondary ticketing sites.

Speaking at business questions, he asked for a debate on the matter, asking Commons Leader, Penny Mordaunt, why the Government “hasn’t done more to protect our daughters from this sort of rip-off merchants”.

Mr Brennan told the Commons: “Could we have a debate on secondary ticketing because as a father of a Swiftie, and I know the deputy shadow leader (Thangam Debbonaire) is also a mother of a Swiftie, I was appalled to see that within an hour of tickets going on sale for the Taylor Swift concert at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, a ticket was on sale in the lower tier for £3,352 pounds on Viagogo.

“Why hasn’t the Government done more to protect our daughters from this sort of rip-off merchants?”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “There is one further DCMS (Department for Culture, Media and Sport) question before the summer recess and I would encourage him to raise that matter with the Secretary of State.”

How much do tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour UK shows cost?





Fans with access to pre-sale tickets yesterday took to social media to share the prices people will be forking out for a place at one of the singer's UK shows.

According to one Swiftie on Twitter, the price for Taylor Swift Eras Tour UK tickets are as follows:

Karma Is My Boyfriend Package - £387.40

I Remember It All Too Well Package - £332.40

Ready For It Package - £277.40

It's A Love Story Package - £222.40

We Never Go Out of Style Package - £196

Front Standing (left) - £172.25

Front Standing (right) - £172.25

General Admission (standing) - £110.40

PL1 seats - £194.75

PL3 seats - £149.75

PL3 seats (side view) - £149.75

PL4 seats - £110.40

PL4 seats (side view) - £110.40

PL5 seats - £87.90

PL5 seats (side view) - £87.90

PL6 seats - £76.65

PL7 seats - £58.65

These ticket prices are based on the Wembley Stadium show in London and may vary slightly for different venues across the UK.