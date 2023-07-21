The popular clothing range will be part of Aldi's Specialbuys items released this weekend.

The last time Aldimania clothing hit the middle aisle, it all sold out in just hours.

So shoppers will need to be quick if they are hoping to snap up a piece of Aldi clothing.

New attraction on the Pleasure Beach, in store Sunday. #AldiManiaGoesLarge pic.twitter.com/ZkSOH5srCK — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) July 20, 2023

Aldimania follows on from the supermarket giants 'Originals' Collection which was released late last year.

The range drew inspiration from popular loungewear styles, and includes coordinated hoodies, joggers and trainers.

It even earnt its own nickname amongst fans - Aldidas.

The supermarket's clothing ranges have proved popular among, not just the general public, but celebrities as well including the likes of Love Island star Tommy Fury.

What will be included in the new Aldimania range?





Aldi's latest Aldimania clothing line is set to include:

Reversible Bucket Hat - £4.99

T-Shirts (in a choice of two designs) - £6.99

Sliders - £5.99

When their antenna gets in the way but you still make it work. Dropping in store Sunday. #AldiManiaGoesLarge pic.twitter.com/6cIqAINizh — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) July 21, 2023

When will the Aldimania clothing range be available in Aldi stores?





The Aldimania range will be available to purchase in stores across the UK from Sunday, July 23.

You can check out the range online now on the Aldi website.