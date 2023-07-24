The successful candidate will review its latest range of beers which are launching on September 11.

Aldi’s new Beer Taster will receive four pale ales, three IPAs, two beers, four ciders, one stout and one lager - all of which will need to be tasted and reviewed.

The feedback provided by the Beer Taster will help guide the supermarket’s bosses ahead of key decision-making for its next range.

Beer fans can apply to Aldi's competition (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

Who is Aldi looking for to be its next Beer Taster?





The supermarket is looking for someone who has love of lager, passion for ale and optimistic attitude as they will be asked for feedback on the whole range.

Emma Budd, 27, from Milton Keynes, was chosen to become Aldi’s first-ever Official Beer Taster in 2022.

The beer fanatic impressed judges with her application, in which she explained she loved beer so much, she had tried locally brewed tipples in 51 countries including Antigua, Mykonos and St Lucia.

Emma, who works for the NHS, said: “It was a great opportunity to support Aldi and be part of something I have a passion for – a career highlight!

“Being able to taste and share beers ahead of anyone else felt exciting and I loved the variety of flavours on offer. I would encourage anyone who has a passion for beer to apply.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We are always looking to innovate and excite when it comes to our beer range, experimenting with flavours such as coffee, caramel and watermelon.

“Emma’s opinions were instrumental in guiding us for this year’s product offering, particularly with regards to the flavoured beers, so we look forward to seeing what this year’s applicants bring.

“For beer lovers, it’s the ultimate opportunity. Best of luck to all.”

How to apply to be Aldi’s next Beer Taster

If this sounds like the ideal job for you, don’t waste any time in applying.

To apply, you’ll need to send an email to Aldibeertaster@clarioncomms.co.uk explaining why you think they should choose you for the role.

You can find out more about the role via the Aldi website.

In the email, you will need to include your full name and proof of age (copy of passport or driving license) along with your Instagram and Twitter handles if you have accounts.

If you only have one of the social media accounts, you can include this instead.

The email also needs to include a 150-word explanation of why you think you should be selected to become Aldi’s Official Beer Taster.

Finally, make sure to include what your favourite Aldi beer is and why.

Applications for the role close on Monday, August 21 and the successful applicant will hear from Aldi by Thursday, August 31.

Good luck!