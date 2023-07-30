From tabletop drills to screwdriver sets, the supermarkets are helping customers stop the excuses and get a little handy in their homes this weekend.

Whether it's Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle Aisle, some fantastic buys are available this week.

Have a browse at just some of the items you can pick up from Sunday.

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and toys for the kids.

This week, the supermarket is helping shoppers touch up their homes with handy tools, DIY-friendly workwear as well as plants and flowers.

Workzone 8 Piece Screwdriver Set

Aldi shoppers will find this Workzone 8 Piece Screwdriver Set in the Specialbuys section this Sunday. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

It's time to get your DIY on and this 8 Piece Screwdriver Set could be very handy to have on hand.

Top up your toolbox with this 8-piece set which features four Phillips screwdrivers (38mm, 80mm, 100mm, 150mm) and four Slotted screwdrivers (38mm, 80mm, 100mm, 150mm).

The screwdrivers feature an integrated hex holder, magnetic tips and a hanging hole and torque help.

The set is available in-store for £5.99 each.

Ferrex Wood Engraving Set

It's DIY week in this week's Aldi's Specialbuys. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Aldi shoppers can customise their woodwork to make personalised signs, home crafts, jewellery and more with this Ferrex Wood Engraving Set.

The engraving set comes with a wood engraver, ten woodburning drawing tips, nine stamping patterns and an ABC template.

You'll also find a hit knife collect and blade as well as a safety stand.

The set is available for £9.99 each as part of Aldi's Specialbuys.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

This week, it's 'Terrific Tools' week in Lidl's middle aisle where shoppers can browse a wide variety of products ideal for completing that DIY job you've been putting off.

Scheppach Tabletop Drill

This Scheppach Tabletop Drill is in Lidl's Middle Aisle from Sunday. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

For £99.99, this Scheppach Tabletop Drill is a Lidl Top Pick in the Middle Aisle this week.

The tabletop drill lets you make precise holes in wood, metal and plastic, the supermarket says.

It comes with a belt drive with five adjustable drilling speeds and is drilling depth and height adjustable.

Parkside Steam Wallpaper Stripper

It's 'Terrific Tools' week in Lidl's Middle Aisle. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

This Parkside Steam Wallpaper Stripper can be purchased in Lidl's Middle Aisle for £29.99.

The steam wallpaper stripper comes with up to 80 minutes of uninterrupted steaming and can be used on all types of wallpaper, according to the supermarket.

It doesn't use chemicals and it comes with a long 4m steam hose for flexibility.

It also features overheating protection, a safety valve and comes with a hose holder for storage as well as a wall scraper.