It's time to pick up your tools because DIY week has arrived in Aldi and Lidl's middle aisle.
From tabletop drills to screwdriver sets, the supermarkets are helping customers stop the excuses and get a little handy in their homes this weekend.
Whether it's Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle Aisle, some fantastic buys are available this week.
Have a browse at just some of the items you can pick up from Sunday.
Aldi Specialbuys
Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and toys for the kids.
This week, the supermarket is helping shoppers touch up their homes with handy tools, DIY-friendly workwear as well as plants and flowers.
Workzone 8 Piece Screwdriver Set
It's time to get your DIY on and this 8 Piece Screwdriver Set could be very handy to have on hand.
Top up your toolbox with this 8-piece set which features four Phillips screwdrivers (38mm, 80mm, 100mm, 150mm) and four Slotted screwdrivers (38mm, 80mm, 100mm, 150mm).
The screwdrivers feature an integrated hex holder, magnetic tips and a hanging hole and torque help.
The set is available in-store for £5.99 each.
Ferrex Wood Engraving Set
Aldi shoppers can customise their woodwork to make personalised signs, home crafts, jewellery and more with this Ferrex Wood Engraving Set.
The engraving set comes with a wood engraver, ten woodburning drawing tips, nine stamping patterns and an ABC template.
You'll also find a hit knife collect and blade as well as a safety stand.
The set is available for £9.99 each as part of Aldi's Specialbuys.
Lidl's Middle Aisle
This week, it's 'Terrific Tools' week in Lidl's middle aisle where shoppers can browse a wide variety of products ideal for completing that DIY job you've been putting off.
Scheppach Tabletop Drill
For £99.99, this Scheppach Tabletop Drill is a Lidl Top Pick in the Middle Aisle this week.
The tabletop drill lets you make precise holes in wood, metal and plastic, the supermarket says.
It comes with a belt drive with five adjustable drilling speeds and is drilling depth and height adjustable.
Parkside Steam Wallpaper Stripper
This Parkside Steam Wallpaper Stripper can be purchased in Lidl's Middle Aisle for £29.99.
The steam wallpaper stripper comes with up to 80 minutes of uninterrupted steaming and can be used on all types of wallpaper, according to the supermarket.
It doesn't use chemicals and it comes with a long 4m steam hose for flexibility.
It also features overheating protection, a safety valve and comes with a hose holder for storage as well as a wall scraper.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here