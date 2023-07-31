Starring Ukweli Roach as DI Jack Caffery, the series takes its name from the last novel in the seven-part series which was released in 2014.

Suspicion writer Megan Gallagher has adapted the series, while it has been produced by Hartswood Films, who have been behind shows such as Inside Man.

The synopsis on the Radio Times says: "DI Jack Caffery is a young detective beset by nightmares. Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the '90s, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others - but at what cost?

"In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two narratives collide, it’s a thrilling, nail-biting, and deeply disturbing race against time."

BBC One's Wolf full cast

Ukweli Roach as DI Jack Caffery

Sacha Dhawan as Honey

Iwan Rheon as Molina

Sian Reese-Williams as DI Maia Lincoln

Juliet Stevenson as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers

Owen Teale as Oliver Anchor-Ferrers

Annes Elwy as Lucia Anchor Ferrers

Kezia Burrows as Veronica

Zadeiah Campbell-Davies as Emily

Emily Adara as Sophie

Gwïon Morris Jones as Hugo

Anthony Webster as Ivan Penderecki

Amanda Drew as Driscoll

Luke Rhodri as Max

Kai Owen as DI Gareth Matthews

When will Wolf be on TV?





The first episode of Wolf will air on BBC One at 9 pm on Monday, July 31 with the second episode following at the same time on Tuesday, August 1.

After that new episodes will then air on Mondays and Tuesdays until all six episodes have aired.

Alternatively, all episodes will immediately be available on BBC iPlayer after the first episode has aired.