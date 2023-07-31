Wolf is a new thriller series that is set to air on BBC One, which is based on the Jack Caffery novels from Mo Hayden.
Starring Ukweli Roach as DI Jack Caffery, the series takes its name from the last novel in the seven-part series which was released in 2014.
Suspicion writer Megan Gallagher has adapted the series, while it has been produced by Hartswood Films, who have been behind shows such as Inside Man.
The synopsis on the Radio Times says: "DI Jack Caffery is a young detective beset by nightmares. Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the '90s, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others - but at what cost?
"In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two narratives collide, it’s a thrilling, nail-biting, and deeply disturbing race against time."
BBC One's Wolf full cast
- Ukweli Roach as DI Jack Caffery
- Sacha Dhawan as Honey
- Iwan Rheon as Molina
- Sian Reese-Williams as DI Maia Lincoln
- Juliet Stevenson as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers
- Owen Teale as Oliver Anchor-Ferrers
- Annes Elwy as Lucia Anchor Ferrers
- Kezia Burrows as Veronica
- Zadeiah Campbell-Davies as Emily
- Emily Adara as Sophie
- Gwïon Morris Jones as Hugo
- Anthony Webster as Ivan Penderecki
- Amanda Drew as Driscoll
- Luke Rhodri as Max
- Kai Owen as DI Gareth Matthews
When will Wolf be on TV?
The first episode of Wolf will air on BBC One at 9 pm on Monday, July 31 with the second episode following at the same time on Tuesday, August 1.
After that new episodes will then air on Mondays and Tuesdays until all six episodes have aired.
Alternatively, all episodes will immediately be available on BBC iPlayer after the first episode has aired.
