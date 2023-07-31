The Welshman, who has starred in everything from Strictly Come Dancing to Doctor Who opened up about his experience while on a podcast.

When asked on the podcast if he had ever had a stalker, he quickly confirmed that he had.

BBC Blue Peter star Gethin Jones opens up about 'terrifying' stalker ordeal on podcast

Canada scored 2 almost immediately after this 😳 https://t.co/qbg1oNTuBT — Geth (@GethincJones) July 26, 2023

On the Rig Biz podcast, he said, "I did, back in Blue Peter. It was weird to the point where I had some security, which I thought was a lot.

"But they felt… obviously they knew stuff I didn’t.

"You know, you go and do your job every day thinking that’s it, and then for whatever reason."

Gethin Jones, who also hosts the BBC's Morning Live programme, added: "I think it’s interesting on telly, the medium of TV is really powerful, and people think they know you really well and there’s occasions where you maybe don’t get back to someone because you just don’t, because you don’t know them and they find that offensive.

"And there are people who have got all sorts of issues as well, so you’ve got to be really careful."

Beyond the stalker situation, the star also revealed that some 'fans' have taken it upon themselves to send Gethin inappropriate images.

He said: "I get a lot of d**k pics.

"Honestly, you get all kinds on there. I tend not to go it [social media] too much, but then you do open it sometimes. or ‘view photo’ and you think, ‘Do I want to view this photo or not?’

"Sometimes it’s really nice, like a charity thing and you want to help, and other times you’re like, ‘Ugh, that’s not what I was expecting.’"