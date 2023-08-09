Available in stores across the UK, dogs are set to be sending their owners to go fetch as the ice creams are expected to sell out again.

Last year saw Aldi sold 30 tubs every minute during the heatwave in June.

Now, the supermarket is bringing back the popular canine treat that promises to get tails wagging when it lands on shelves.

Aldi brings back dog ice cream

Aldi is selling dog ice cream. (Image: Aldi)

Costing £2.99 for a pack of four, dogs will be able to enjoy two yummy flavours.

Aldi has created the Pea & Vanilla and Carrot & Apple which are both 100% plant-based, offering real fruit and vegetables.

Plus, your furry best friend gets to enjoy a nutritious snack whilst keeping cool during the warm weather.

Discussing the dog ice creams, Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Last year we became the first UK supermarket to launch a dog-friendly ice cream, and it was a huge hit with pet owners.

"We’re delighted to bring back a product that is both nutritious and cooling for dogs, just as the sunshine returns!”

Aldi’s Langham’s Doggy Ice Cream will be available in the freezer aisle and can be found in stores nationwide from 8th August.