The supermarket has issued a recall of its Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin because Listeria monocytogenes have been found in the product.

Symptoms caused by this bacteria can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over the age of 65, pregnant women, and babies less than one month old.

If you have a weakened immune system you could also be more susceptible to suffering from a listeria infection.

Tuesday 15 August 2023 - Iceland Foods recalls Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin because of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes #FoodAlert https://t.co/BQeQHRcegH pic.twitter.com/qaRiH0WOy2 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) August 15, 2023

The affected products have a best before date of May 2, 2024, and a pack size of 400g.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a “do not eat” warning to anyone who has already purchased a Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin from Iceland.

A spokesman for the FSA said: “Iceland Foods is recalling the above product and has issued point-of-sale notices to their customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund (with or without a receipt). For more information contact Iceland customer care on 0800 328 0800.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.