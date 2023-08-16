The company said the recruitment drive includes full-time and part-time positions at its regional distribution centres, with salaries of up to £53,000 a year.

Aldi said the move forms part of its nationwide expansion plans to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and attract new shoppers, we need even more amazing colleagues at our distribution sites to make everything possible.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, being a part of the Aldi team means a great working environment. With it being an exciting time for the business, there are also real opportunities to progress.”

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which has over 990 stores, currently employs around 40,000 people.

Aldi is opening new stores in towns and cities such as Oldham, Flitwick and Coventry as well as many others up and down the country.

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, and £12.85 per hour inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Roles available will include managerial positions, caretakers and cleaners, as well as Store Apprentices.