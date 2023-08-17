Starting from Thursday August 17, customers can shop products including DIY tools, cleaning essentials and more.

With new deals on offer, those wanting to know what treasures lie within the middle aisles need to look no further.

Aldi Specialbuys

From Thursday, shoppers will find DIY tools, bits for the garden and more in the middle aisle of Aldi.

You can find all of the upcoming Specialbuys via the Aldi website.

Ferrex Mini Bench Grinder

Ferrex Mini Bench Grinder (Image: Aldi)

If you plan on doing some DIY while the warmer months are here, this mini bench grinder could be the addition your workshop needs.

The mini bench grinder has spark deflectors as well as wheel guards and can be used to sharpen blunt chisels and plane blades.

Adjustable eye guards are also included along with grinding stones, grinding discs and polishing discs.

Pick it up from Aldi this week for £29.99.

Kirkton House Outdoor Wall Clocks

Kirkton House Outdoor Wall Clock in the birds design (Image: Aldi)

If you plan to make the most of the warmer weather outside before winter comes, being able to keep an eye on the time while you sunbathe or do a bit of gardening could be useful.

Add some style to your garden with these wall clocks – you can choose from birds, herbs or tools designs.

They’re hand-painted and easy to install according to Aldi and could be yours for £12.99 each.

Easy Care Toddler Duvet Set

Easy Care Toddler Duvet Set in safari print (Image: Aldi)

This duvet set could complete your little one’s bedroom and there are multiple designs to choose from – safari, dinosaur, rainbow or stars.

The set comes with a duvet cover and pillowcase and each design is available for £6.99 each.

Aldi is also selling the matching fitted sheets for £3.49 each.

Lidl’s middle aisle

The middle aisle at Lidl is set to offer shoppers cleaning essentials as well as fitness equipment from Thursday.

You can find all the middle aisle items via the Lidl website.

Crivit Rowing Machine

Crivit Rowing Machine (Image: Lidl)

This rowing machine could be just what you need to complete your home gym.

It has two resistance levels, a padded seat and a built-in mobile phone holder.

It can be moved using the transportation wheels and the resistance bands can be replaced without using tools.

Make it yours for £99.99.

Vitalmaxx Mini Massage Gun Power Plus

Vitalmaxx Mini Massage Gun Power Plus (Image: Lidl)

This massage gun comes with four attachments that can be used to massage different parts of the body including arms, legs, feet and more.

Its battery can last up to four hours and the massage gun has six different levels.

It’s available for £24.99.

Beldray Airgility Pet Plus Vacuum Cleaner

Beldray Airgility Pet Plus Vacuum Cleaner (Image: Lidl)

This vacuum cleaner can pick up pet hair, stubborn dirt and debris, according to Lidl.

It’s cordless and rechargeable with up to 40 minutes of operating time.

It comes with three tools and will set you back £89.99.

Look out for the above items in the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl from Thursday, August 17.