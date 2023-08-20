The Welsh professional dancer announced in June that she had undergone a mastectomy after discovering that she had stage three breast cancer.

The Caerphilly-born dancer has since confirmed doctors found another type of cancer.

Dowden has started her second round of chemotherapy and she explained her “heart breaking” hair loss to her Instagram followers on Sunday (August 20) via her stories.

Posting messages to her stories, she wrote: “Even though I’m cold capping you hope to keep %50 of your hair and there are also so many benefits to the hair growing back quicker too.

“But as much as I prepared myself waking up everyday gently combing my hair with a wide comb and seeing what comes out is just heart breaking personally for me.”

She’s used to styling her hair and since she’s no longer using heat on it and only washing it once or twice a week, she said: “I just don’t feel like me.”

Amy added that “it’s time to bring out the wig” and thanked her followers for their support.