But while you're out walking with your dog, it can be easy to forget how many hazards are out there for you and your four-legged friend.

Whether it's pests, other dogs, or simply braving the elements, the extra care you take as an owner has a huge difference in your pet's safety and happiness.

By staying aware of a few key hazards, you and your pooch can head out on your daily walks with confidence.

Dog expert Chris Socratous from Bob Martin, therefore, has these five tips to consider:

A group of friends form a human chain to rescue a dog from some rushing waters.



One man wades through the water to retrieve the dog, but he can't do it alone. A few people hold hands together, pulling the man and dog onto dry land to safety.



Credit: Viralhog pic.twitter.com/tRFsDg2FNA — Family Moments (@Family_viralvid) August 21, 2023

1. Weather conditions

One of the more obvious yet important hazards posed when walking your dog is the elements. If there's any adverse weather, be that cold, warm, or wet, remember that your dog needs adequate protection just as much as you do.

Smaller dogs or those with a shorter coat will need a jacket to keep their core temperature up, whereas those with thicker fur or cold weather dogs like huskies can handle lower temperatures better.

As well as keeping walks shorter on hot days, always carry a water bowl for drink breaks and find opportunities for your pooch to play in the shade. A good rule of thumb when walking on pavements or similar surfaces is to hold the back of your hand against it for ten seconds: if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your dog's paws, so try to find some cooler terrain like grass.

2. Edible hazards or pests

Your dog will no doubt be excited about every new sound and smell they discover outside, but this can often mean they encounter pests or edible dangers.

Playing in grass and woodlands can result in ticks or fleas that are not only uncomfortable for your dog but also very inconvenient for you! Try to keep up a regular routine of flea and tick treatment to keep any contact with pests under control.

Not only is it common courtesy to pick up after your dog and prevent others from standing in it, but they can get worms and a whole host of illnesses from eating other dogs' mess.

However, certain plants can also be harmful if eaten, such as acorns, fungi, or spring bulbs, so be alert during every walk and always check when your dog looks like they've got something in their mouth.

With dogs & children spending more time at home together over the summer holidays, visit our new advice page to:

🐾 Learn about close supervision

🐾 Understand how, and why to use our 3 S’s

🐾 Sign up to our free Dogs and Children safety masterclass

👉 https://t.co/EOfDTrrdmq pic.twitter.com/gakucjoOeo — Dogs Trust 💛🐶 (@DogsTrust) August 21, 2023

3. Water safety

Most dogs relish the thought of jumping into the nearest pond or lake, and it's undoubtedly fun for owner and pet alike. However, if you're not careful this can sometimes prove to be dangerous: for instance, it's best not to let them in the water if it's a cold day, as this may overexpose them to the low temperatures.

Similarly, if your dog isn't trained to respond to your calls yet, it's best to avoid letting them in any open water and instead stick to paddling in ponds or brooks.

While they may be having fun swimming in deeper waters, they can easily get swept out in rivers with strong currents and this is a particular hazard when walking your dog by the sea.

4. Other dogs

Especially if your dog is young or naturally excitable, encountering other dogs can make your walks a little chaotic. When heading into a busy dog park for the first time, keep your pooch on a short lead (preferably with a harness, which is often more comfortable than a collar) to keep them from jumping at any passing dogs and their owners.

However, even if your dog is well-socialised and obedient off the lead, others may not be. While it's perfectly fine to let your dog sniff and meet other furry friends, if they seem wary or even aggressive in temperament it's best to stay at a distance and keep to yourselves, to avoid any confrontation.

Your pet has a maximum safety with Tesla dog mode. pic.twitter.com/7jIjZYvAee — Eva McMillan ♥️ (@EvasTeslaSPlaid) August 14, 2023

5. Getting lost

According to research by More Than, approximately five dogs go missing in the UK every single day (RSA Group). Whether it's running away, getting stolen, or simply going missing without explanation, one in 10 owners has reportedly experienced this heartbreak and worry over losing their dog.

The most effective way to prevent this is by microchipping your pets as soon as you get them. This dramatically increases the chances of finding your dog if they get lost, and it's a relatively pain-free and inexpensive procedure to do.

Just be sure to have recent pictures of your dog to go alongside their ID and microchip information (as if our camera rolls weren't full of them already!).

As well as microchipping, be sure to fit your dog with a nametag that includes your phone number in case they wander off and get found by somebody else.