The supermarket is asking Wilko employees to get in touch as it has more than 6,000 jobs on offer across its UK stores.

Aldi recently announced that it is creating 800 jobs in new stores over the coming months and today said that it’s also recruiting for a large volume of other store roles across the country to support its continued expansion.

The supermarket hopes to fill the long-term retail roles to those who have lost their jobs as a result of the Wilko downturn.

How to apply for Aldi jobs

From Store Assistant and Caretaker all the way to Store Manager, there are a variety of position available at Aldi.

Store Assistants receive starting pay of £11.40 per hour and those based in London receive £12.85 per hour.

To find out more about the job roles on offer or to apply, you can visit Aldi’s website.

Aldi also pays its employees for breaks which it says can be worth up to £972 a year.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, and we are working hard to meet the huge demand for our unbeatable prices.

“That means finding thousands of new Aldi colleagues to support this growth, which will hopefully be of interest to those who have recently lost out due to closures elsewhere.”