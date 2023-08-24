The Welsh professional dancer announced in June that she had undergone a mastectomy after discovering that she had stage three breast cancer.

The Caerphilly-born dancer has since confirmed doctors found another type of cancer.

Dowden has started her second round of chemotherapy and she explained her “heart-breaking” hair loss to her Instagram followers on Sunday (August 20) via her stories.

Amy Dowden issues health update as doctors find blood clot

Taking to Instagram she revealed the doctors had found a blood clot, but she was "feeling good" and was on her way home from hospital.

Dowden, on Instagram, said: "And I’m going home to my own bed! Thanks again to the marvellous NHS!

"Got some blood clots but I’m feeling good other than a sore and swollen arm. Another hurdle along this journey.

"But again forever grateful to the nhs and my heroes around me. Can’t wait to get into my own bed since Monday though."

Strictly Come Dancing co-stars send Dowden well-wishes after health update

Dowden was sent well-wishes from her co-stars from BBC's Strictly Come Dancing - which she has featured on since her first appearance in 2017 - following her post on Instagram.

Fellow Strictly professional dancer Gorka Marquez said: “You got this.”

Judge, Motsi Mabuse, commented two red heart emojis while ‘EastEnders’ star Emma Barton wrote: “You are amazing.”

Despite the initial prognosis from the doctors being worse than first thought, Dowden has now revealed the chemotherapy she is currently on gives her a good chance of being cured.

Speaking to Paralympian Erin Kennedy while on an Instagram Live together, Dowden said: "The oncologist did say that with chemo I've got a really good chance of a cure.

"For me, straightaway, it was my dancing, like, 'you can take away my boob but you can't take my dancing away from me'.

"That's what I get really upset about."

The Welsh dancer will not be appearing on this year's Strictly Come Dancing series but said bosses at the BBC had been "incredible" and she had remained "in regular contact with the team".