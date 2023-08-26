Just Crisps is recalling its Sea Salt & Apple Balsamic Vinegar Potato Crisps after they were deemed to pose a risk to those with milk intolerance and allergies.

The recall was announced on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website where the organisation said: "Just Crisps is recalling Sea Salt & Apple Balsamic Vinegar Potato Crisps because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

"This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents."

Just Crisps has responded to this by recalling the products from customers and contacting allergy support organisations.

The products being recalled have pack sizes of 40g and 150g and Best Before dates of April 8, 2024.

What should I do if I have purchased the Just Crisps product and have a milk allergy?





The FSA says that if you have an allergy or intolerance to milk, you should not eat the product. Instead, you should return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or contact hello@justcrisps.co.uk.