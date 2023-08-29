The 33-year-old dancer is battling a grade three tumour - which was discovered just before she jetted off on her honeymoon with her husband Ben Jones in April - after previously undergoing a mastectomy for breast cancer.

On top of that, she was rushed to hospital with "life-threatening" Sepsis earlier this month after her first round of chemotherapy, but she's still planning to feature on the programme when it returns in the autumn.

She told HELLO! magazine: "I’ve been on the phone to the Strictly team today.

"They said they’re getting me some fabulous wigs ready [for any appearances]."

Amy - who also has inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's) - detailed her scary hospital dash after just assuming she was having a bad reaction to the chemo.

She shared: "I began feeling sick and not quite right. I felt freezing cold but I was all clammy and shaking. My mum and dad rang my red card [which provides the chemotherapy team’s contact details and current treatment information] and they said to hang up and ring the ambulance."

However, Amy wasn't keen on the idea of being in the hospital because she could easily pick up an infection with her low immune system.

Fortunately, her parents persuaded her.

She said: "I didn't want to go into hospital; at the time I didn’t realise how ill I was. I knew it was a Saturday night, so A+E would probably be crowded, and it was dangerous being around people as it’s more likely you’ll pick up an infection. On chemo, you don't have your white blood cells to fight infection."

The staff at the hospital initially treated her via a drip for a viral infection, but it turned out to be Sepsis, and she was taken into the ICU when her blood pressure dropped seriously low.

She added: "I just got very, very unlucky. I’m also more prone to infections because my Crohn’s means I have a lower immune system."