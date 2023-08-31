The budget-friendly supermarket's collection is inspired by popular brands Le Creuset and Staub, but comes with a more affordable price tag, saving shoppers more than £870.

With a 90% saving up for grabs, the cast iron collection is not only back, but extended with brand new colours hitting shelves.

However, you'll have to be quick if you want to grab the collection as it will only be available in Aldi stores and once they're gone, they're gone.

You'll need to be quick if you want to get the collection. (Image: Aldi)

Aldi is selling a cast iron Le Creuset dupe set

Perfect for experienced and amateur chefs alike, the cast iron set by Aldi will be available in three colours, Cream, Midnight Blue and Matte Black.

Aldi's range is oven-safe up to 250C degrees and is also suitable for all hob types including induction.

Plus, they can stay looking perfect with their easy-to-clean enamel coating on both the interior and exterior.

Aldi's cast iron set includes:

30cm Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish (£29.99)

Oval Cast Iron Casserole Dish (£29.99)

Cast Iron Skillet (£14.99)

Cast Iron Roaster (£24.99)

Cast Iron Griddle Tray (£14.99)

Two Pack Mini Dishes (£19.99)

26cm Cast Iron Casserole Dish (£29.99)

26cm Shallow Casserole Dish (£19.99)

The set will be available to buy in-store only from Sunday, September 3.